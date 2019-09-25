Downtown Miami-Brickell bridge operational after technical issue

MIAMI (WSVN) - A popular drawbridge that had been stuck in the up position because of a technical issue has reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The bridge, located at Southwest Second Avenue, was closed to traffic on Tuesday night and reopened Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins said on Twitter that an expert was being flown in to fix the bridge, which was stuck in the up position after a technical issue.

“Expert flying in tomorrow am, but it’s in the UP position now,” Higgins wrote Tuesday night. “Pls plan alternate route for am rush!”

Aerial cameras captured vehicles crossing the bridge — now in the down position — at around 5:45 p.m.

