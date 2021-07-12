MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The week got off to a soggy start in South Florida as heavy downpours led to flooded roadways and parking lots.

Monday’s precipitation moved north across Miami-Dade and Broward counties throughout the morning and early afternoon but has since moved into Palm Beach County.

Floodwaters have started to recede in Miami Beach, but cellphone video captured a flooded condo parking lot earlier in the day.

7News cameras captured little visibility in North Bay Village as storm bands rolled in and whipped palm trees.

Traffic cameras captured lightning and gloomy skies above Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

In Fort Lauderdale, drivers attempted to navigate wet roads as the rain left pedestrians soaked. Large puddles were later seen in parts of downtown.

Meteorologists said an area of low pressure in the mid to upper atmosphere and a tropical wave caused the inclement weather.

In Miami-Dade, nearly six inches of rain were reported in Surfside, and over four inches were reported in Miami Shores and North Bay Village.

Flood advisories issued in Broward have expired. However, meteotologists said the area of low pressure and wave are expected to push more moisture into South Florida on Monday night. The rainy weather is expected to linger Tuesday and Wednesday.

