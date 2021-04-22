Downed wires cause power outage at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have restored power at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

According to Florida Power and Light officials, two wires came down causing the outage at the school located at 1201 NW 6th Ave.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where students could be seen sitting on the bleachers at the football field while crews worked nearby.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.