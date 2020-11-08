Downed trees cause damage across South Florida in the wake of Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Outer bands from Tropical Storm Eta are wreaking havoc across South Florida, beating down trees in an already soaked South Florida and damaging homes and vehicles.

Sunday evening, 7News cameras captured chopped wood next to a residential building in Fort Lauderdale. Hours earlier, residents said, a large pine tree crashed onto the home, located along the 1400 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, causing extensive damage.

Over in Lauderhill, the city’s fire department tweeted pictures of a downed tree with the message, “Please stay vigilant and stay indoors.”

That tree struck a Chevy outside of an apartment complex along the 1800 block of 42nd Terrace, Sunday morning. That tree has since been chopped up and the car freed.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, part of the roof of a home damaged by the downed tree has been covered by a blue tarp. The front door has been boarded up, and an orange sticker outside the residence declares the structure unsafe.

In Miami, video captured a downed tree in the middle of the road along the 400 block of Northeast 82nd Street.

Fortunately, as of 6 p.m., there have been no reported injuries related to these three cases.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.