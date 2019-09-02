Downed powerlines set shed on fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Downed powerlines in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood have caused a shed to catch fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a home along the 1200 block of North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard on Monday morning.

Officials said the weather conditions caused the powerlines to come down, leading to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

7News cameras captured the charred remains of the shed.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene and are working to restore power to residents in the area.

Rescue officials urge residents to avoid downed powerlines and be careful on the road, as Hurricane Dorian looms over the Bahamas.

