Downed powerlines in Pompano Beach sparks car fires

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars caught on fire after a tractor-trailer dragged down powerlines in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 1900 block of Northwest 32nd Street, just after 1 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two powerlines could be seen on the ground, one of them was left charred near the burned cars.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

There were no injuries reported.

