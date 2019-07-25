Downed powerlines close northbound Turnpike near Golden Glades during storm

MIAMI (WSVN) - The northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange have been shut down due to a downed powerline on the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just before 3 p.m., Thursday.

Traffic is being directed off of the Turnpike to 826 westbound as crews work to repair the powerline.

Huge problem at the Golden Glades! NB 95 to NB Turnpike a no-go! A downed power line. Traffic being forced onto WB 826. @wsvn @OfficialJoelF @TotalTrafficMIA #SFLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BqMkQv4s4N — Reno Grant (@RenoGrant) July 25, 2019

Power problems are plaguing neighborhoods as a result of the storm.

As of 3:30 p.m., FPL has noted that there are 6,222 power outages in Miami-Dade County while Broward has 812 customers without electricity.

The weather is also causing travel delays for those arriving and departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Around the same time, airport officials reported 45 delays and three cancellations.

Miami International Airport only reported one arrival delay, but travelers are advised to check with their airlines for possible schedule changes.

7News cameras captured lightning striking down as thunder rumbled in the area of Northwest 143rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Traffic slowed down in the area of Davie Boulevard and Andrews Avenue due to street flooding.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.