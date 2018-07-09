Downed powerline knocks out power for residents in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Oakland Park are without power due to a downed powerline.

FPL crews were seen trying to dismantle the downed powerline from a utility pole, along Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

7 SkyForce observed the powerline being removed from the hood of a pickup truck with the driver still inside.

Officials said the driver did the right thing by not getting out of the car as the live powerline could’ve electrocuted him.

Fortunately, the driver escaped without injury.

Power has been disrupted for 1,200 residents and businesses in the area.

Roads were shut down near Powerline Road and Oakland Park Boulevard but have since reopened.

It’s unclear what caused the powerline to come down.

