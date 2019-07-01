Downed powerline causes road closures in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Northwest 21st Avenue to 39th Street just south of Prospect Road in Oakland Park while crews work to repair a downed powerline.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Monday afternoon after a semi-truck crashed into a pole, causing the power line to come down.

Florida Power and Light crews are currently on scene working on the repairs.

Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

