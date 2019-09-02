Downed power lines set shed, house on fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Downed power lines at two different locations in Fort Lauderdale caused a shed and a house to catch fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a home near North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard and Northeast 14th Court, Monday morning.

Officials said the weather conditions from nearby Hurricane Dorian caused the power lines to come down, which then sparked the fire.

A shed near Northeast 12th Street and North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, located behind a nearby home, caught fire after a downed power line sparked the blaze, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

7News cameras captured the charred remains of the shed.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene and are working to restore power to residents in the area.

Rescue officials urge residents to avoid downed power lines and to take precautions while on the road while Hurricane Dorian looms over the Bahamas.

