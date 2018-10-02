Downed power lines knock out electricity in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several downed power lines created a dangerous situation in one Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along Northwest 129th Avenue, near Pines Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Florida Power & Light crews blocked off the area as they worked to restore power.

SAFETY ALERT: Units are en route to the area of 1361 NW 129 Avenue regarding live power lines down in the area. Please stay clear of the area until the power lines can be secured. FPL has been notified. pic.twitter.com/YGlvUXvuEB — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 2, 2018

Officials said one customer briefly had their power restored before it was gone again. They said a full repair will come Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.