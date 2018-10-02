Downed power lines knock out electricity in Pembroke Pines neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several downed power lines created a dangerous situation in one Pembroke Pines neighborhood.
SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along Northwest 129th Avenue, near Pines Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.
Florida Power & Light crews blocked off the area as they worked to restore power.
Officials said one customer briefly had their power restored before it was gone again. They said a full repair will come Wednesday.
