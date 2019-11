WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Downed power lines have closed several roads in Wilton Manors due to some down power lines.

A truck crashed into a pole near Northeast 20th Court and 20th Street, Monday.

The impact from the collision caused the power lines to go down.

Crews have begun repairs to the lines.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

