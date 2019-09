MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair downed power lines in Miami Springs.

Northwest 36th Street near Le Jeune Road was shut down just before 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to take State Road 112 or Northwest 54th Street as alternates to avoid the closure.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.