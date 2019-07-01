Downed power line shuts down NE 2nd Ave. in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have shut down Northeast Second Avenue at 29th Street in the City of Miami due to a downed power line.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the leaning pole, just before 4:20 p.m., Monday.

Miami Police have shut down Second Avenue between 29th and 33rd streets out of a concern that the pole, which is fractured at the bottom, could fall down.

Florida Power and Light crews have been dispatched to repair the power line.

It remains unknown whether or not there has been any loss of power in the area.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

