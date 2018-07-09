Downed power line knocks out power for residents in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed power line that came to rest on the hood of a pickup truck in Oakland Park are without power due to a downed power line.

Florida Power and Light crews were seen trying to dismantle the downed power line from a utility pole, along Oakland Park Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

7 SkyForce observed the powerline being removed from the hood of a pickup truck with the driver still inside.

Officials said the driver did the right thing by not getting out of the car as the live power line could have electrocuted him.

Fortunately, the driver escaped without injury.

Power was disrupted for 1,200 residents and businesses in the area. Just before 10 p.m., FPL confirmed only 27 customers remained without power.

Roads were shut down near Powerline Road and Oakland Park Boulevard but have since reopened.

It’s unclear what caused the power line to come down.

