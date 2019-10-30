Downed power line causes temporary road closures in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers on their morning commute in Davie faced some road closures due to downed power lines.

Davie Police shut down the southbound lanes on the 4400 block of South State Road Seven just after 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where heavy traffic build up could be seen just after Davie Road.

Southbound lanes of SR7 have been reopened. https://t.co/2dNbI5QQwu — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) October 30, 2019

The roads were reopened nearly 20 minutes later.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.