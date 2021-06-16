LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Wicked weather on Tuesday caused a palm tree to fall and cause damage to an apartment building in Lauderhill.

Luckily, no injuries were reported at the complex along Northwest 56th Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

7News cameras captured police tape surrounding the palm tree on Wednesday morning, as it remained on the balcony area where it fell.

Over in Oakland Park, Tina Testaverde’s house caught fire in the middle of Tuesday’s storms.

“That was my biggest scare ever. My house on fire,” she said.

Testaverde said she was on her computer in the middle of the storm when she heard a loud noise.

Firefighters could not say for sure if lightning caused the fire, but Testaverde thinks so, and she’s just relieved to be out.

“But anyway, thank you, Jesus,” she said.

The fire was actually reported by the Fort Lauderdale fire crew on its way to another call.

The man who owns the house was also able to get out safely, but two cats perished.

