Downed cable line prompts closure of 78th, 79th streets near Biscayne Blvd.

MIAMI (WSVN) - A downed cable line has led authorities to shut down Biscayne Boulevard near 79th Street in Miami, creating traffic backups.

City of Miami Police units remain at the scene Friday at Northeast 79th Street and Seventh Avenue, near Biscayne Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the intersection as the cable line laid near the crosswalk. Comcast crews were also seen at the scene.

Police said they were notified about downed wires at around 2:30 p.m. Responding officers found the cable line.

Officials said it remains unknown how the line came down, but high winds are believed to be responsible.

Police have blocked 78th and 79th streets in both directions, preventing drivers from taking the JFK Causeway.

No injuries have been reported.

FPL officials reported 17 customers without electricity.

Police confirmed internet and cable services are down in the area.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid the area and take the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the south or the Broad Causeway to the north as alternate routes to reach Miami Beach.

