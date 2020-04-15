Down syndrome patient infected with COVID-19 celebrates full recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - A patient at Kendall Regional Hospital in South Miami with Down syndrome who was infected with COVID-19 has been discharged from the hospital after making an unlikely recovery.

The mother of the patient was so overcome with elation, she was trembling as she said, “I wanted to cry, the happiness. I really was lost without my daughter.”

Her daughter Pamela was diagnosed with coronavirus, causing tremendous devastation to her mother, Zoila Argudo.

“It was terrible for me. My legs almost fell down,” Argudo said.

Pamela’s underlying medical conditions put her at a much higher risk of mortality, and the doctors were pessimistic about her chances.

Argudo said, “The doctor said, there is no hope for your daughter.”

Pamela spent 15 days in the hospital and 10 in the ICU.

Her mother hoped for the best but prepared for the worst, something she wants no parent to have to face.

“Can you think, maybe you are a father of a family? It was terribly devastating,” she said.

Pamela, however, left the hospital Wednesday fully recovered from the virus and ready to return home.

Argudo graciously thanked everyone who saw to her daughter’s recovery.

“I just have a lot of faith in God. I believe in God. It was the best thing being in this hospital. They did a very, very nice job. Excellent.”

