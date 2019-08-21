DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral employees reunite child with beloved stuffed animal left behind in hotel room

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - When a 5-year-old boy left his beloved stuffed rabbit at a Doral Hilton, staff made sure to return it to him as soon as possible.

Courtney Allen said she and her family like to travel and visit many places. Among the places her family stopped for a night was the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral.

However, after the family checked out and made their way to their next location, Allen learned her son Caysen left behind his beloved stuffed bunny.

The bunny, dubbed “Bun Bun” has been by Caysen’s side throughout his multiple hospital stays and procedures, including a heart transplant.

Allen said Caysen was heartbroken at learning that Bun Bun had been lost.

“With lots of tears and wailing, we managed to get him to cuddle a washcloth to bed, but the crocodile tears were heartbreaking,” she wrote on Facebook.

Allen contacted the hotel and employees there then found Bun Bun and shipped him to Caysen overnight for free.

“Their response completely exceeded any expectation I had, bringing me to tears at their quick action!” Allen wrote.

Caysen was overjoyed to be reunited with Bun Bun.

Video shows him screaming Bun Bun’s name as he reunites with his beloved stuffed animal.

