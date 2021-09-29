DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued pup is ready to get to work at the Miami-Dade Police Department as a therapy dog.

Even though she is still finishing her training, 2-year-old Dottie is already working and bringing joy to so many people.

Dottie is an English Pointer mix and is stealing hearts.

“The day that I met Dottie, I already knew. There were sparks,” said MDPD Officer Alejandro Munoz.

The Miami-Dade Police Department and the county’s Animal Services Department formally introduced her on Wednesday.

“She’s full of energy, she loves to play,” said Munoz. “You know, the type of breed she is, by nature she wants to run and bark and just show love.”

Dottie is now the second pup the MDPD has rescued.

The first dog, Sparky, kicked off the community outreach program in 2018.

Both dogs are part of the department and offer emotional support when needed most.

“During Surfside, she saw some of the families, she just didn’t interact with the families, she also interacted with firefighters, police officers, people of the media that were there all day and they were able to pet her and play with her,” said Munoz.

Officer Munoz and Dottie are now a team and will make stops throughout the county.

The department is hoping to bring awareness to all the pets at shelters waiting to find their forever homes.

“Don’t rule out a shelter dog,” said Munoz. “These dogs have so much to offer and so much to give that some people may not even consider it, but this is living proof that you can turn a shelter dog into a therapy dog.”

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can visit the county’s website by clicking here.

