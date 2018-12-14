Doral teacher arrested on lewd and lascivious conduct charges involving 13-year-old

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral teacher has been arrested after, police said, she attempted to seduce a 13-year-old male student.

Forty-seven-year-old Andrea Jimenez, a science teacher at Doral International Academy of Math & Science, is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16, among other charges.

“Well, it’s concerning. She’s a schoolteacher,” said Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes. “She’s in an environment where she’s surrounded by children.”

Detectives said Jimenez began courting the victim last school year, when he was 12 years old and a sixth-grader. Officials said she initially targeted the boy in the classroom.

According to the arrest report, the suspect grabbed the student’s face with both hands and attempted to kiss him. However, the boy refused to give in to the defendant’s advances.

Police said Jimenez then reached out to the student online. The arrest states she allegedly wrote to him, “I will go to hell for u. Die for u, stop eating to feed you. My love for u is so real and huge!!! I don’t mind facing the devil himself for u.”

The report states Jimenez further wrote, “I really like your butt. Sorry it’s not my fault it’s cute and hot. It belongs to me correct??? … ‘Cuz mine is yours.”

It’s unlikely Jimenez will teach at Doral International Academy of Math & Science again. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents that reads in part, “Our administrative team was made aware of an inappropriate situation involving a teacher and upon learning about the situation we took immediate action. This action included contacting local authorities and asking the teacher to leave our campus and not to return … Other than the individuals identified by police, we are not aware of any other individuals being involved.”

Jimenez is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $17,500 bond.

