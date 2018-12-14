Doral teacher arrested on lewd and lascivious conduct charges involving 12-year-old

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral teacher has been arrested after, police said, she attempted to seduce a 12-year-old male student.

Forty-seven-year-old Andrea Jimenez is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16.

According to the arrest report, Jimenez, who teaches science at Doral International Academy of Math & Science, lured the sixth-grader to her classroom after school on a regular basis. On one occasion, the report states, the suspect grabbed the now 13-year-old student’s face with both hands and attempted to kiss him. However, the boy refused to give in to the defendant’s efforts.

School officials released a statement that reads in part, “Other than the individuals identified by police, we are not aware of any other individuals being involved.”

She will be held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $17,500 bond.

