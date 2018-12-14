Doral teacher accused of trying to seduce 13-year-old student bonds out

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral teacher has bonded out of jail after she was arrested for allegedly attempting to seduce a 13-year-old male student, first in her classroom and later online.

Forty-seven-year-old Andrea Jimenez, who taught science at Doral International Academy of Math & Science, declined to comment on her felony charges as she walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Friday night.

“Talk to my lawyer, please,” said Jimenez as she walked away from a 7News crew.

Moments later, someone with the suspect threw a dark sweater over her head and escorted her away.

Jimenez is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16, among other charges.

“Well, it’s concerning. She’s a schoolteacher,” said Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes. “She’s in an environment where she’s surrounded by children.”

Detectives said Jimenez began courting the victim last school year, when he was 12 years old and a sixth-grader. Officials said she initially targeted the boy in the classroom.

According to the arrest report, the suspect grabbed the student’s face with both hands and attempted to kiss him. However, the boy refused to give in to the defendant’s advances.

Doral Police say this 47-year-old teacher courted and performed lewd and lascivious acts on a boy at school beginning when he was 12. Here’s some of what the now jailed Andrea Jimenez said to the child, according to police. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/ToCplv04SC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 14, 2018

Police said Jimenez then reached out to the student online. The arrest states she allegedly wrote to him, “I will go to hell for u. Die for u, stop eating to feed you. My love for u is so real and huge!!! I don’t mind facing the devil himself for u.”

The report states Jimenez further wrote, “I really like your butt. Sorry it’s not my fault it’s cute and hot. It belongs to me correct??? … ‘Cuz mine is yours.”

It’s unlikely Jimenez will teach at Doral International Academy of Math & Science again. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents that reads in part, “Our administrative team was made aware of an inappropriate situation involving a teacher and upon learning about the situation we took immediate action. This action included contacting local authorities and asking the teacher to leave our campus and not to return … Other than the individuals identified by police, we are not aware of any other individuals being involved.”

Jimenez was also charged with felony prohibited computer services and attempted lewd and lascivious conduct.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.