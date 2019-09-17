Doral strip mall evacuated due to gas leak

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A strip mall in Doral has been evacuated due to a gas leak inside one of the businesses.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a strong smell of gas coming from the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 27th Street just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

The business in which the leak was located is currently being ventilated.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen standing on the side of the road next to a fire rescue unit.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials said a local gas company has been notified to fix the leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.