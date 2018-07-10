A section of a Doral road that had been shut down due to a busted water main is back open for business.

Northwest 41st Street, between 115th Avenue and the Florida Turnpike, reopened Tuesday.

It took repair crews a few days to cap the leak and drain flooded streets.

On July 2, a contractor mistakenly ruptured a 24-inch pipe. The gushing water caused surrounding businesses to close

boil water notice was also put in effect for a couple of days.

