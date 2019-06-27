Doral Police sergeant walking day after being shot in chest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Doral Police sergeant is walking in the hospital a day after he was shot in the chest at a police training facility.

Eric Fernandez, 29, suffered broken ribs and a pierced lung after he was accidentally shot, at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is a father of one and has another child on the way.

According to Doral Police, the Wednesday morning training was not a live fire training, meaning real bullets were not supposed to be used. However, a live round was inside a gun, and an officer ended up shooting the 29-year-old.

The shooting happened inside what police call a “shoot house,” a building with multiple rooms where officers train to search for and encounter subjects.

Fernandez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured several police officers from different agencies and family members walking into the hospital, Wednesday.

Sgt. Steadman Stahl, the president of the Miami-Dade County Police Benevolent Association, was among those that visited Fernandez at the hospital, Thursday.

“That’s what we’re all about here,” he said. “If one falls, we all fall. I was stunned. He’s up and talking. Yesterday, we were looking at the worst-case scenario, and he’s upbeat. He’s got family, friends and fellow officers showing their support.”

In a statement released to 7News, Fernandez’s wife said the family appreciates the outpouring of love from the community.

“We appreciate the love and support that we have received from the entire police community, all of our family and friends. We are just focusing on getting Eric back on his feet to continue fulfilling his duty as a training officer and his duty as a father,” Fernandez’s wife said.

Fernandez will not require surgery for his recovery, but he will have to go through some physical therapy.

The 29-year-old told 7News that he’s looking forward to “getting back out there.”

