Doral Police search for officer’s stolen gun

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing an officer’s gun.

According to officials, the gun was stolen wile the officer was off-duty, enjoying a day at the beach.

The theft happened back on August 8, near 20th Street in Miami Beach.

The gun was fully loaded, with the words “City of Doral Police Department” engraved on it.

If you know anything that can lead police to that stolen gun, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

