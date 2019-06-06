Doral police release bodycam footage of barricaded man in armed standoff

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam footage shows the standoff between police and a barricaded man inside of a Doral apartment complex.

Doral Police responded to a 911 call about a break-in at an apartment building on the 3400 block of Northwest 85th Court just before 9 p.m., Monday.

Thirty-four-year-old Sergio Van-Kanten claimed six men were trying to break into his apartment on the sixth floor.

Bodycam footage showed the officers ordering Van-Kanten to open the door multiple times, but with no response, an officer kicked the door down.

Seconds later, multiple shots could be heard coming from the apartment, and one officer could be heard saying, “That was a shot! That was a shot! Back up!”

Officials said the claim about the six men trying to break into the apartment was false and that Van-Kanten’s shots were aimed at the front door.

A special response team and crisis negotiator were called to the scene, and just before 11 p.m., Van-Kanten was arrested.

He faces several counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and displaying and discharging his weapon in public.

Police said while he was being questioned he admitted to another crime that occurred back in April that involved him firing a gun at a police cruiser.

