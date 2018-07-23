Doral Police motorman injured in crash released from hospital

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral Police officer who was injured in a motorcycle crash has been released from the hospital.

Officer Mauricio Oliveira was seen leaving Jackson Memorial Hospital, Monday, escorted by fellow members of the Doral Police Department.

According to authorities, Oliveira somehow veered off the road, Friday afternoon, hit a tree and skidded back onto the pavement, dropping his department-issue bike.

The full extent of his injuries was not known.

