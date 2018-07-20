Doral Police motorman airlifted after motorcycle crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral Police motorman has been airlifted to the hospital after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 90th Street and 112th Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce HD captured paramedics taking the victim to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

Just after 5:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured rescue crews wheeling the officer into the hospital.

Slick roads due to rainy weather may have played a factor in the crash. A second officer who was riding a motorcycle alongside the victim was not hurt.

Police have shut down Northwest 112th Avenue from 90th to 105th streets. Officials have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The officer’s condition remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.