Doral opens first environmental park dubbed Doral Glades Park

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral has a new state of the art park where residents can gather to enjoy nature in a safe environment.

The Doral Glades Park is the city’s first environmental park, and it is located near Northwest 74th Street and 97th Avenue.

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the park’s opening, Friday.

#DoralGladesPark is now open! Learn more about all the amenities you can enjoy, park hours, rental fees and more by visiting: https://t.co/boZ0jEyCw1 #DoralProud pic.twitter.com/fh2YYn8BCd — City of Doral (@Cityofdoral) August 5, 2019

The park stretches across 23 acres and offers its residents many amenities such as tennis and basketball courts, bike lanes, a nature center, a kayak launch and a playground.

