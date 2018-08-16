Doral officer robbed of belongings, gun on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief targeted an off-duty police officer who was enjoying the beach, swiping his loaded firearm. Now, the department is searching for that subject.

According to Miami Beach Police, the off-duty Doral Police officer was spending the day at the beach near 20th Street when he became the victim of a crime.

Officials said the officer decided to go into the water, and when he returned, all of his belongings were gone, including his fully loaded gun and an 18-round magazine.

Doral Police said the gun has the words “City of Doral Police Department” engraved on it.

This robbery happened on Aug. 8.

Although the officer was robbed, he was also reprimanded for not taking care of the gun responsibly.

“He did receive a disciplinary letter or a disciplinary document that will become part of his personal record,” said Doral Police Officer Rey Valdes. “It’s a standard issue Glock model. A Glock 17, I believe it is, and it does have engraving on it that is put on by the manufacturer that says ‘Doral Police Department.'”

If you know anything that can lead police to that stolen gun, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

