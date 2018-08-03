Doral football coach accused of sending inappropriate texts to young boys

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Doral coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to athletes of a youth football team.

Fernando Alonso Hernandez was arrested Friday and charged with child pornography and lewd lascivious assault on a child.

Officials said the 24-year-old sent sexually obscene text messages to two young boys, ages 12 and 13, on the Doral Broncos football team.

According to police, Hernandez developed a relationship with the victims and often referred to them as “baby” in text messages.

He’s also accused of texting the victims about inappropriate actions he wanted to perform on them.

Hernandez is a City of Doral Parks and Recreational employee and football coach.

He was ordered by a judge in bond court to stay away from all parks in Doral and also to stay away from the victims.

