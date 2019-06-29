Doral cop shot during training drill home from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Doral Police officer was released from the hospital days after, officials said, he was shot in the chest during a training exercise.

Doral Police Sgt. Eric Fernandez was released from Jackson Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning and is currently resting at home.

The 29-year-old dodged surgery but will need physical therapy while recovering from broken ribs and a pierced lung.

Since Wednesday’s incident, Fernandez has shared pictures on social media detailing his road to recovery.

We are happy to report that Sgt. Eric Fernandez was released from the hospital this morning and is now at home resting. We thank all those who kept Eric and his family in their prayers. #doralproud #doralpolice pic.twitter.com/R4G1iElsPU — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) June 29, 2019

The Doral Police Department tweeted a group picture officials on Saturday updating and thanking the community for their support. Fernandez is seen wearing an arm sling while surrounded by fellow officers.

Paramedics airlifted him from the training facility located in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 97th Avenue.

According to officials, real bullets were not supposed to be used during the drill.

The investigation is ongoing.

