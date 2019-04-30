Doral community reacts to military uprising in Venezuela

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Venezuelan exiles in Doral took to the streets to show their support for opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s call to oust Nicolás Maduro.

The group said this is a day of celebration as they stood outside El Arepazo, a popular restaurant along Northwest 58th Street and 102nd Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Inside the packed restaurant, known for being a gathering point to talk politics, Venezuelan exiles watched TV news coverage of the unrest in Caracas. Some of them chanted “libertad” as patrons took out their smartphones and recorded video.

El Arepazo was so full that the crowd spilled out into the parking lot, where supporters also chanted “libertad.”

Guaidó shared a video of himself earlier where he was flanked by heavily armed troops and activist Leopoldo Lopez, as he called for a military uprising in Venezuela in an attempt to overthrow Maduro.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

The mood across Doral was celebratory. Guaidó’s supporters said this marks a turning point.

“Today is a wonderful day for the Venezuelan people,” said Guaidó supporter Vicente Passariello, “because it’s the result of a lot of fight, a lot of years, a lot of hungry people, that maybe someday, in some hour could be finished.”

The call to action led to thousands in the country to clash with Maduro’s troops.

Patrons inside the restaurant sported blue ribbons tied around their arms in a show of support for Guaidó and opposition forces.

Supporter Igmar Mendoza explained the reason behind the ribbons.

“The blue ribbons is because the military now are separated, so the Maduro ones, they’re red, so to make the difference, because they have the same uniform,” she said. “Now they have blue scarves, they have blue ribbons.”

Florida lawmakers have also been vocal about the uprising.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., took to Twitter to call on President Donald Trump to get the U.S. military involved. One of his tweets read in part, “@jguaido and the people of Venezuela have taken a critical step. We cannot abandon them. Inaction is not an option.”

.@jguaido & the people of Venezuela have taken a critical step. We cannot abandon them. Inaction is not an option. The U.S. military MUST be ready to supply humanitarian aid & defend freedom & democracy in #Venezuela. I’m calling on @POTUS to pre-position assets. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wUOzd2j1l4 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2019

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also fired off tweets throughout much of the day. One of them read in part, “This is the result of desperation after years of hunger, disease & mass migration caused by #MaduroRegime corruption, incompetence & abuses.”

For those who have not followed #Venezuela understand this uprising today is not ideological This is the result of desperation after years of hunger,disease & mass migration caused by #MaduroRegime corruption, incompetence & abuses. They see no other options left to bring change — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

“We are in our time to be free and to be happy again because they took our food, they took our freedom, they took our electricity and our happiness,” said Mendoza. “They took everything from us, so for us, this is our Super Bowl.”

“We need to go everybody outside on the streets in Venezuela right now,” said Passariello. “We need a massive support to President Guaidó. This is the moment.”

The size of the crowd at El Arepazo began to dwindle during the afternoon but has remained steady all day long.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said the uprising will soon be contained.

