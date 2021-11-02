DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Academy has been placed on lockdown while police investigate a report of a nearby suspicious person who may be armed.
Doral Police said they are investigating the report in the area of Northwest 110th Avenue and 27th Street.
Officers have closed down the surrounding roads and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Officers urge the public to avoid the area until further notice.
