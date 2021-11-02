DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Academy has been placed on lockdown while police investigate a report of a nearby suspicious person who may be armed.

Doral Police said they are investigating the report in the area of Northwest 110th Avenue and 27th Street.

Doral Police is investigating a report of a suspicious person possibly armed in the area of NW 110 Ave. and NW 27 St. As a precaution surrounding roads are closed and @Doral_Academy is currently locked down. Until further notice avoid the area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/GjFGJY2lRE — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) November 2, 2021

Officers have closed down the surrounding roads and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Officers urge the public to avoid the area until further notice.

