DoorDash delivery woman captured on video stealing package from outside front door

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A DoorDash delivery woman in Tamarac was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a home after delivering a Wendy’s order on June 13.

Olivia, the victim, said, “It was right here. The package was right in this corner, and she dropped off the food in this corner. She looked around and picked it up and walked away. They delivered it, everything was fine. The very next day, I have a friend who asked me if I received a gift that she sent, and I said, ‘No, I had no idea.'”

She went back and reviewed her surveillance video and saw the thief.

Olivia said, “Then I see the DoorDash delivery person dropping off my order, picking up the package, and walking away with it.”

While the thief’s whereabouts remain unknown, she has something in common with the victim that may lead to her getting caught.

Olivia said, “When this dasher came, I noticed that her name was Olivia as well. It was pretty cool, it kind of marked me, and then to find out that I ended up being violated by this person was pretty infuriating. I just want DoorDash to take some accountability, try to make the situation right. I don’t expect to get the package back at this point, but I do want something to happen to this person. She cannot be allowed to continue working for them and doing this.”

DoorDash has yet to respond to a request for comment.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

