Doorbell video captures moment snake bites Pembroke Pines man

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a man in Pembroke Pines was bitten by a snake.

The victim could be seen stepping outside of his home, the area of Southwest 146th Terrace and 10th Street, on the Fourth of July before he

backs up quickly and heads back into his front porch.

Officials said he was bitten by a venomous cottonmouth and was transported to the hospital.

He was administered antivenom and is said to be doing OK.

Responding officers were able to capture the snake and release it into an isolated wetland area.

Authorities warn residents in South Florida to be cautious during snake bite season, running from April through October.

Officials advise those walking in or around tall grass to keep their hands and feet out of areas that cannot be seen clearly.

When moving objects outdoors, residents should check that no snakes are hiding in, or around the item.

Police ask parents to educate their children about the dangers snakes can pose.

Snakes should be left alone, officials say, unless it is a danger to those in the area.

If bitten by a snake, residents are advised to call 911 immediately. If possible, take a picture of the snake or try to memorize how it looks so paramedics can identify the species and administer the correct antivenom.

While waiting for rescue officials, the bitten area should not be moved and kept below the area of the heart.

