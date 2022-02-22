The Florida House is taking up the controversial Don’t Say Gay Bill.

The measure targets discussion of anything related to the LGBTQ+ community in some primary school grades.

The latest addition now states that schools are required to tell parents if their child comes out to a school employee.

Schools would have six weeks to notify the parents.

This bill is still making its way through senate hearings.

