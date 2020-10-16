Domestic violence victim in Hialeah shares her story of survival to help other victims

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman survived a vicious attack from someone she loved and now she’s sharing her story in an effort to help others.

Outside of the Hialeah Police Department on Friday morning, Marie Hernandez shared her survival story.

“I’m doing it for the women who haven’t been able to survive,” she said. “I received eight stabs from my scalp to my back where it’s a miracle that I’m alive, honestly.”

The incident occurred on Feb. 13 when her ex-boyfriend was arrested for breaking into her Hialeah apartment and attacking her.

“It’s something that happened really fast,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she was in a four-month relationship that started off fine but turned abusive about halfway in.

She filed a restraining order in December 2019.

Experts say when the abusive relationship is ending or has ended is the most dangerous time for the person trying to leave.

“During the time of separation is when the victim is more at risk of being killed because the perpetrator believes they’re losing control of their victim,” said Hialeah Police officer Emerly Rojas with the Hialeah Police Department’s Special Victim Unit.

It is just one reason why this group gathered together to speak out during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

They want to honor the lives taken and help those who are current victims to not think they are alone.

“We are here to support you,” said Hialeah Police Special Victim Unit Sergeant July Fernandez. “We are here to provide every service necessary to let you know that you’re not going to be by yourself on this.”

“I am where I am today because they provided security and reassurance that it’s possible to survive,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez and her mother, who was injured jumping to her daughter’s defense that day, are both healed and doing well.

Hernandez said she wants anyone going through a similar situation to remember one thing.

“I believed the abuser can change and they don’t,” she said. “They don’t. My advice to the women that are out there is to seek the help.”

Experts say one in four women will suffer physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime.

One in seven men will suffer physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner.

