MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are hosting the first of many events to honor legendary coach Don Shula.

For two days next week, fans will be able to drive into Hard Rock Stadium to view the Don Shula statue.

On Friday you can stop by from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday you can do so from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.