Dolphins Hall-of-Famers unveil Lombardi Trophy in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami Dolphins legends have unveiled the Lombardi Trophy for this year’s Super Bowl in downtown Miami.

Pro Football Hall of Fame members Larry Little and Dwight Stephenson unveiled the trophy at the HistoryMiami Museum, Wednesday.

The latest Gridiron Glory exhibit is part of the Super Bowl celebrations leading up to the February 2020 game at Hard Rock Stadium.

“When I think of [the] Super Bowl coming back to Miami, when I think it’s the 100-year celebration, it couldn’t be any better,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President Nat Moore said.

The exhibit features more than 200 artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 2, 2020.

