Dolphins employee shares battle with cancer, laces up for charity bike ride

(WSVN) - A Miami Dolphins employee who overcame many health obstacles is sharing his life-changing story in hopes of encouraging others to lace up and ride for a good cause.

It’s been nearly two years since Joel Adams was told he had a brain tumor that needed to be removed. Little did he know, that while preparing for surgery doctors would discover something even worse.

“Through the brain tumor I found out I had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in my chest as I was going in to evaluate for surgery,” said Adams.

When Adams heard he had cancer, he thought and expected the worst. However, after multiple rounds of chemo, plus radiation at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, he is now cancer-free.

“Two big life things happening all at once, but you know, over the course of about six months I did chemo, radiation, surgery and I was able to become cancer free.”

Adams says his Dolphins family was there every step of the way and helped him get through the toughest of times.

“It started with everyone from work really coming into my hospital room while I was going through and supporting me,” said Adams.

Last year Adams laced up for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, to give back to the people who gave him back his life.

“The Dolphins Cancer Challenge has always been important to me,” said Adams. “The whole three and a half years, but especially the last couple, as I’ve been able to ride for everyone who’s supported me.”

This year, Adams is participating again and encourages everyone to ride for the fight against cancer.

“I was able to get through a 25-mile ride,” said Adams, “so if you’re planning on signing up, I challenge you because if I could do it last year then you should definitely do it too.”

The Eighth Annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge will take place Saturday Feb. 10, with five bike routes around South Florida that will all end at the Hard Rock Stadium

