Dolphin Mall to undergo deep cleaning

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Dolphin Mall is hiring extra cleaning crews to do a deep clean of the mall.

A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was in the mall on March 8th, inside of the two week incubation period.

Dolphin Mall released a statement reading, “Out of an abundance of caution, tonight we are adding additional cleaning crews to do a deep cleaning and sanitization of the mall as we have just learned that a shopper confirmed to have COVID-19 was known to be in the center on March 8. These efforts supplement the additional efforts we had already taken after the COVID-19 situation emerged and will help to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees and community.”

