Dolphin Mall reopens after fight leads to panic, at least 1 detained

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Dolphin Mall has reopened its doors, hours after a fight that broke out led to chaos and panic, both among shoppers and on social media.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence outside of the mall Saturday night, less than an hour after videos posted to social media platforms showed people running out in large numbers.

Sweetwater Police said they are trying to determine whether the altercation took place inside or outside of the mall.

Officials said one or two people have been taken into custody.

Minor altercation at The Dolphin Mall. No shots fired. Proper protocol was followed for possible critical incident. The Dolphin Mall was reopened and business has resumed as usual. Thank you to ALL outside agencies that responded so promptly. — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) April 8, 2018

A video posted to Twitter shows police cruisers outside the mall and a helicopter circling the area.

Another clip shows a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle parked near the Cheesecake Factory.

Shoppers told 7News they hid at stores for at least an hour. Others said they saw police officers with guns drawn.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews treated three people for stress-related injuries.

The mall reopened just before 11 p.m.

