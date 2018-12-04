Dolphin Mall hosts Santa Claus events for special needs children

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mall is hosting special holiday events for children with special needs.

Dolphin Mall announced that they will host a toned-down visit with Santa for children with autism and other special needs on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The lights and music for the event will be turned down to help create a calming environment for children with sensory issues.

The event will take place at the Santa’s Flight Academy holiday set, on the second floor of Ramblas.

This special event comes after the mall hosted a sign language certified Santa for children who are deaf and hearing-impaired, Tuesday morning.

During the visit from Santa, children got the chance to share their holiday lists in their own unique way.

The mall said that for parents interested in taking their children to the sensory-sensitive Santa event, they can pre-register online to expedite the process. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.