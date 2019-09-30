Dolphin Mall hosts job fair ahead of holiday season

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dolphin Mall is hosting a job fair for food industry and retail positions available throughout the holiday season.

The event will take place on the second floor of the mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St., from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Job applicants should make their way to the Ramblas Plaza, located near the Cobb Theater on the second floor.

Stores and restaurants in the mall are looking to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

Attendees should bring hard copies of their resume.

