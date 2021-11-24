MIAMI (WSVN) - Shoppers with an eye for a bargain flocked to South Florida malls to take advantage of some pre-Black Friday sales before shopping centers closed for Thanksgiving.

It was almost the most wonderful time of the year at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, as early shoppers got into the holiday spirit on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving eve also brought the mall’s first magical snowfall of the season, an annual tradition.​

“I think it’s pretty cool they’re doing this, because it never snows in Miami really,” said Monica Martinez.

“When it snows, that means it’s Christmastime,” said Angelina Hernandez.​

“Basically, we have music going on, children with their wands, and we just enjoy a magical night,” said Dolphin Mall spokesperson Madelyn Bello Calvar. “It”s every night at 7 o’clock and Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 and 9 o’clock.”

“I love Christmas,” said a child.

And what says “it’s almost Christmas” more than Black Friday deals?

The best discounts of the year are already here, and shoppers aren’t waiting until Friday to snag them.

“I try do advise people to shop early,” said Lilian Ledesma.

It seems a lot of people agreed with that advice. Wednesday saw heavy traffic at Dolphin Mall and other shopping centers across South Florida.

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, experts say now is the time to nail down a game plan.

“I bought an iPad for my son,” said an early shopper.

Dolphin Mall is one of several South Florida malls rolling back Thanksgiving shopping altogether.

Sawgrass and Dadeland malls are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Aventura is set to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, and Dolphin Mall will open at 9 a.m. and remain open until midnight.

“It takes the pressure off wanting to come Thursday night,” said early shopper.

Walmart and Target are also closing their doors this Thanksgiving, while CVS, Walgreens and BrandsMart will be open with limited hours.

Still, the National Retail Federation anticipates Black Friday sales will break records after dropping off during the pandemic.

Supply chain issues may drive up demand. Experts advise shoppers to head out early this Friday or consider Cyber Monday as an alternative.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.