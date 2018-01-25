Dolphin Expressway to experience closures due to construction

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on the Eastbound Dolphin Expressway from Northwest 42nd Avenue to Northwest 37th Avenue, during the weekend of Jan. 26.

The road closures for beam erection will occur Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m., and Sunday and Monday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers have been advised to follow detours. For additional information, click here.

